America's Got Talent Finalist to Perform at Segra Park

March 26, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies and The Comedy Zone are teaming up to bring another massive show to Segra Park. Preacher Lawson, the America's Got Talent: The Champions finalist and viral YouTuber will perform on April 21 at 7 pm at Segra Park. Tickets for the event go on sale at 10 am today. The event is family friendly and will be open to fans of all ages.

Lawson's YouTube channel has attracted over 20 million views and has nearly 600,000 subscribers. The America's Got Talent star was named the 2015 Funniest Comedian in Florida and won the 2016 Seattle International Comedy Competition. Although the Oregon-native is only 30-years-old, he has been working in comedy for 14 years already after he began writing stand-up sets at the age of 16.

Tickets for the event will be $30 for bowl seating and $50 for VIP on-field seating. On-field seating will include wait staff with a limited menu and beverages to order from and will be socially distant. Fans can purchase tickets for the VIP section in pods of two or four and must call the Columbia Fireflies Ticket Office at 803-726-4487 to buy VIP tickets. On-Field seating is limited.

Bowl tickets will be divided into socially distant and traditional seating sections. The socially-distant section seating can be purchased in pods of six tickets or fewer. If a group of more than six people would like to sit in the socially distanced section, they can contact the Columbia Fireflies Ticket Office at 803-726-4487.

Fans can purchase tickets for the event here. For tickets or more information about this event and other upcoming events at Segra Park, please visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.

What can I expect at Segra Park?

Expect the following measures to be in place for the comfort and safety of all attendees:

Masks will be required for admission and for movement on the concourse and restrooms.

Waivers will be required for all attendees.

All staff will be wearing masks.

All employees handling food and beverages will be wearing masks and gloves.

Hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the concourse.

Enhanced restroom sanitization before, during and after the event.

Social distancing of six feet between groups shall be required in all queues.

Bring a credit or debit card; no cash will be accepted.

