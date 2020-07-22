America's Classic Ballpark Celebrates Classic Food With Logo

(READING, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils have released exciting and creative alternate logos. Fans love the vintage Black Train logo, the Luchadores, and the Reading Pretzel. But today, on National Hot Dog Day, the R- Phils are proud to announce their newest theme - the hot dog! A classic ballpark food item being celebrated at a classic ballpark.

The hot dog is the fan favorite food item at FirstEnergy Stadium and the Berks Hot Dog has been a part of the stadium's history since 1950. Fans come to games at FirstEnergy Stadium, America's Classic Ballpark, to enjoy a delicious, locally made Berks Packing Hot Dog cooked specially on flat top grills. And, it was voted the best hot dog in Berks County!

Now to go along with the iconic Crazy Hot Dog Vendor, the players will wear custom hot dog jerseys on the field for a majority of the Sunday home games for the Reading Fightin Phils. Fans now have the opportunity to purchase specialized merchandise to support the team when they roll out the year of the hot dog on the field in 2021.

The R-Phils fans sell the most hot dogs in all of minor league baseball. The R-Phils & Berks Packing are rewarding fans for their devotion to hot dogs, fans will receive a free pack of Berks Hot Dogs when they purchase the Hot Dog 59fifty New Era fitted cap. Offer is only valid for in store purchase or by selecting in store pick up when purchasing online at rphils.com/shop.

