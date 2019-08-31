Americans Sign Number One Defenseman Matt Register

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, and team partner Globe Life, are proud to announce that the team has signed defenseman Matt Register for the 2019-2020 season.

Matt Register finished fourth in the league in scoring last season in defenseman points, with 46 in 62 games. The Calgary, Alberta resident is a three-time Kelly Cup Champion, with one of those cups coming with the Allen Americans.

This is his third stint with the Americans. Matt Register started his professional hockey career in Allen during the 2011-2012 season. He was traded back to Allen in 2016 from Atlanta, where he had 10 points in 13 games. Over his 8-year career, he has 344 points in 487 games.

The 6-foot-3 and 225-pound blue-liner is a four-time ECHL First Team member, earning that honor in 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018. He had a career high in goals with the Colorado Eagles during the 2016-2017 season, netting 18 during a championship season.

"Matt Register is one of the top offensive defensemen in minor league hockey," said Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson. He will make our power play one of the top units in the league, and put up big numbers offensively."

In addition to Register, Coach Martinson also announced today the team has signed defensemen Josh Atkinson and Turner Ottenbreit. Ottenbreit had 23 points last season with Utah (11 goals and 12 assists). Allen also adds Veteran Forward Shawn O'Donnell, who has 188 games in the American Hockey League. O'Donnell has 150 points over his long career. The Halifax, Nova Scotia native turned pro in 2012-2013.

