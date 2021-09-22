Americans Sign Former Texas Tornado Captain

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans and partner Globe Life are proud to announce that the team has added forward Jackson Leef to the 2021-2022 roster.

Jackson Leef enters his sixth season of professional hockey this year. He began his rookie campaign in 2016-2017, playing in 11 games between Knoxville and Peoria of the SPHL. The next season he played in three different leagues, starting his year with Evansville (SPHL), then joining Brampton (ECHL) for 44 games, and then a call-up to Laval (AHL) for one game.

The native of Fort Wayne, Indiana played for his hometown Komets last season and played in three games against the Americans in the Western Conference Finals, scoring a goal and adding an assist.

"Jackson (Leef) brings the team veteran experience and leadership." noted Allen Americans Head Coach and GM Steve Martinson. "He's a hardworking complete player that can play multiple positions. I expect him to score goals for us and he is solid defensively."

This will be the second time Leef has played for a team in Texas. The 6-foot-1 and 195-pound forward played three seasons with the Texas Tornado of the North American Hockey League from 2010 to 2013. Two of those three seasons, he finished second overall on the team in scoring.

The Americans open their 13th training camp in Allen on October 9th. The Americans season and home opener is on Saturday, October 23rd against the Wichita Thunder. For more information on 2021-2022 Season Tickets call 972-912-1000.

