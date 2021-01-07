Americans Fall to Rapid City Despite 36 Shots

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans dropped a 3-2 decision on Wednesday night at Rushmore Civic Center Plaza to the Rapid City Rush. Rapid City ended their six-game losing streak with the one-goal victory.

The Americans goals came far apart on Wednesday night with Josh Lammon scoring his first of the season shorthanded late in the opening frame. The Americans didn't score again until late in the third period when Jake McGrew scored his sixth of the year on the power play at 17:38 to cut the lead to one goal 3-2. Unfortunately, the Americans were never able to get the equalizer as the Rush took game one of the three-game series.

"It was a tough night for us, said Americans forward Josh Lammon. "We had so many good scoring chances but couldn't get that tying goal."

The Americans outshot Rapid City by eight, 36 to 28 and made the most of their special team's chances with a power play and shorthanded goal.

Game two of the three-game series is on Friday night at 8:05 pm CST. The Americans return home to the Allen Event Center on January 15th, 16th and 17th against Wichita.

Three Stars:

1. RC - G. Chabot

2. RC - P. Quenneville

3. RC - A. Carlson

