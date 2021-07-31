Americans Bring Back Top-Two Defenseman Ben Carroll

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans and partner Globe Life are proud to announce the signing of defenseman Ben Carroll for the 2021-2022 season.

Ben Carroll played on the Americans top defensive pairing last season alongside ECHL Defenseman of the Year Les Lancaster. Carroll had 11 points in 65 games.

"If you're playing in the ECHL, this is the only place to play," noted Ben Carroll. "I looked at Europe but, in the end, this is the place I want to be. We had a great team last year that fell a little short of our goal. I know Coach Martinson will assemble another great team and I'm expecting another deep playoff run."

The Edmonton, Alberta native joined the Americans at the end of the 19-20 season playing in two games, after four years at the University of Alberta. Prior to that he played parts of four seasons in the Western Hockey League with the Edmonton Oil Kings.

"Ben (Carroll) is the type of defenseman that you can play against the top forwards in the league," said Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson. "He's one of our high-level glue guys while being very low maintenance."

The Americans open their 13th training camp this October. Ben Carroll is the third player announced by the Americans, joining Miles Liberati and Spencer Asuchak on the roster.

