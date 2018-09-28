Americans Announce Training Camp Roster

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, are proud to announce their 2018-2019 training camp roster.

The Americans will open their 10th anniversary training camp next Monday in Allen. The club is coming off another playoff season. Allen has qualified for the postseason nine straight years.

Here is the complete training camp roster:

Forwards - Casey Pierro-Zabotel, JC Campagna, Thomas Frazee, Spencer Asuchak, Tyler Poulson, Zach Pochiro, Chad Butcher, Kevin Sundher and Ben Duffy.

Defensemen - Joel Chouinard, Miles Liberati, Mike Gunn, David Makowski, Eric Roy and Dalton Thrower

Goalie - Jeremy Brodeur

The Americans will play two preseason games against the Kansas City Mavericks on October 5th and 6th at Allen Event Center Community Rink. For more information call the Americans Front Office at 972-812-1000.

