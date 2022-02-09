Americans Announce Roster Moves

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), announced two roster moves this afternoon.

The Americans have traded goalie Hayden Lavigne to the Reading Royals for future considerations. Lavigne appeared in 19 games for the Americans this season and had a record of 5-9-3, with an 0.898 save percentage.

In other goalie news, the Charlotte Checkers (AHL), have assigned goalie Antoine Bibeau back to Allen. Bibeau has the best goalie numbers on the roster with a record of 6-2-1, with a 0.928 save percentage and 2.74 goals against average. In seven games with Charlotte this year he was 3-1-1. The former Toronto Maple Leafs draft pick served as the backup netminder for the Seattle Kraken in one game this season.

Eric Roy is back in the lineup for the Americans tonight after missing the last two weeks with an upper-body injury. Roy last played on January 23rd in Utah. He is sixth overall on the team in scoring with 20 points (5 goals and 15 assists).

The Americans host the Kansas City Mavericks tonight at 7:05 pm. Call 972-912-1000 for seats. The Americans will play five straight games against Kansas City.

