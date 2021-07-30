Americans Announce Road Schedule Change

Allen, TEXAS - The Allen Americans of the ECHL announced today their opening night road game scheduled for Friday, October 22, at Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas has been moved.

The game has been shifted to Saturday, April 9th at 7:05 pm in Wichita. It will be a part of a busy weekend for Allen with the Kansas City Mavericks at home on Friday, April 8th, and then back-to-back road games in Wichita on Saturday and Sunday.

The change was made to accommodate the Thunder with a building conflict on opening weekend. This means the Americans game on October 23rd in Allen will now be their season opener.

For more information on Americans Season Tickets for the 2021-2022 season, call 972-912-1000.

The Americans will host a Select-A-Seat Event tomorrow (Saturday) from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm at Allen Event Center. The team will have a special player announcement for fans in attendance at Noon. Fans coming for the announcement should park in the South Parking Garage and meet behind the arena near the loading dock at 11:50 am. For more information call 972-912-1000.

