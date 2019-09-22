Americans Announce Players at AHL Camps

September 22, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans and Head Coach Steve Martinson announced today the list of players attending American Hockey League camps.

Allen will have 16 players at several different AHL camps, including the following 10 in Iowa; Jake Paterson, Turner Ottenbreit, Les Lancaster, Matt Register, Josh Atkinson, Jason Salvaggio, Gabriel Gagne, Jordan Topping, Brett Pollock and Shawn O'Donnell.

Spencer Asuchak, Ben Owen, Kayle Doetzel and Braylon Shmyr are all in San Antonio. Jacob Doty is in camp with the Ontario Reign, while rookie Regan Nagy is at Toronto Marlies camp.

"We have a record number of players going to American Hockey League camps this preseason, which is perfect because we had to replace a lot of players," said Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson. "I'm looking forward to seeing how our players perform, as well as getting our camp underway."

The Americans open training camp on Monday, September 30th at Allen Event Center. Allen will play one preseason game on Friday, October 4th in Kansas City. The Americans home opener is Friday, October 11th against the Rapid City Rush.

Open House - The Allen Americans will hold an open house on Saturday, September 28th from 11am to 3pm at Allen Event Center. Drop by to check out the best available seats for the upcoming season and meet the 2019-2020 Ice Angels squad from Noon to 1 pm.

Group Tickets -Make your next group event at an Allen Americans Hockey Game. Call Amber Barros for more information at (972) 912-1000.

Season Tickets - 2019-2020 Allen Americans Season Tickets are on sale NOW. Don't miss out on any of the exciting action. Call (972) 912-1000 for more information today.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 22, 2019

Americans Announce Players at AHL Camps - Allen Americans

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.