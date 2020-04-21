Americans Announce Partnership with Plano's DASH Auction

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans are pleased to announce that it has partnered with DASH Auction to bring our fans, team and Front Office closer together with a multi-faceted platform which will live on the team's official web site, and be accessible by fans on DASH's mobile app.

The first auction on the new platform will launch this Wednesday, April 22 as The Allen Americans will be launching a special six-week COVID-19 fundraising event to benefit the ECHL Player Relief Fund and the Allen Public Safety Recovery Fund.

To access the auction, you may click directly to https://web.dashapp.io/auctions/allenamericans or go to AllenAmericans.com and click on the AUCTIONS button on the main page. To download the DASH Auction app, go to www.dashapp.io/fans

DASH is a digital auction platform built specifically for sports teams and their fans. Teams and fans across the ECHL have had tremendous success enhancing their game day, and non-game day experience on the platform. The company has similar engagements with DFW area teams the Frisco Roughriders, Texas Legends, and FC Dallas, with other clients coming from Major League Soccer teams, American Hockey League teams, MiLB baseball teams, WNBA, NLL, NAHL, ECHL, SPHL, USHL, and OHL clubs. For more information about DASH, visit http://www.dashapp.io/

"Partnering with DASH Auction is a great move for the Allen Americans, as our auctions will now be available to our fans on AllenAmericans.com, and via DASH's mobile app" says new Team President Mike Waddell. "Under the leadership of Michelle Martinson, our auctions have been both innovative, and engaging for our fans. Being able to enhance the ways that fans can engage these unique opportunities was key for us, as was partnering with a Texas-based company like DASH Auction. Our goal is to do business locally and support companies right here at home, while providing the best possible service to our fans."

In all, 8 teams in the ECHL are utilizing DASH for a variety of auctions, tickets opportunities, raffles, and other promotions that have become synonymous with teams in the League.

"This is our fourth season in business and third with ECHL Teams which has been a growing market for us," said Jonathan Hufnagel, Founder of DASH. "We've finally landed with our hometown team, but I think the real winners here are the fans! We've seen teams do some incredible things with the platform that bring unbelievable 'surprise and delight' moments to Fans. We'll have a chance to have a much more hands on approach with the Americans being right down the road from us to try a lot of fun things that fans will enjoy!"

DASH was founded in 2015 by Jonathan Hufnagel in Plano, Texas. While working for FC Dallas in Major League Soccer, Hufnagel recognized the opportunity to launch DASH. With the prevalence of smart phones in every fans' hand, he recognized the potential in digitizing the team auctions. Through the auctions, fans could connect with their favorite teams in an emotional and engaging way, and at the same time get their hands on the most authentic memorabilia and team experiences. For the teams, they could connect with their fans and drive revenues for other business units of the club, such as merchandise, concessions, sponsorships, and ticket sales.

