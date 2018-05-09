Americans Announce Home Schedule for Year 10

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the San Jose Sharks, announced their home schedule today as they enter their tenth season, which will open on Saturday, October 20th against the Wichita Thunder.

In this upcoming historic 10th season, the club will reflect upon and celebrate many memorable moments of Allen Americans Hockey, highlighted by four championships in four straight seasons.

Americans fans will see new opponents, making their first-ever visit to Allen Event Center, along with a couple of non-divisional opponents making their return. The South Carolina Stingrays, who made a postseason appearance in 2015, are back for two games on November 2nd and 3rd. Cincinnati returns after a couple of years absence right before Christmas on December 19th, 21st and 22nd. Worcester and Reading make their first-ever Allen visits in mid-February.

Utah and Wichita will visit Allen the most this upcoming season, with each club playing six games at Allen Event Center.

For the eighth time in ten years, the Americans will be home on New Year's Eve. The Tulsa Oilers will be in Allen on December 31st. The longest home-stand of the season is seven games, stretching from February 15th to March 1st. 11 of the 13 games in March will be at home, marking the most home games ever in one month.

The team will play 26 of their 36 home games on the weekend, with 11 Fridays, 10 Saturdays and 5 Sunday afternoon games.

