Americans Announce Groundbreaking Television Rights Deal, Reaching 2.5 Million Households

The Allen Americans Professional Hockey Club, affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, alongside KDAF-TV CW33, a Nexstar Media Inc. station and the only locally owned station in Dallas/Fort Worth, are proud to announce an agreement to broadcast a selection of Americans games for the 2022-23 season.

KDAF CW33 will bring access to Americans hockey games into more than 2.5 million households in the greater DFW market, making it one of the largest-reaching television deals in minor league sports.

"Securing a television deal is significant for the continued growth of the Allen Americans," said President Jonny Mydra. "We're thrilled to partner with CW33 to showcase our product to a wider audience."

"KDAF CW33 is committed to providing meaningful local content to the viewers of DFW. Live local Allen Americans Hockey is another example supporting the station's efforts," said KDAF CW33 Vice President and General Manager Marc Hefner. "The Americans are an exciting brand of professional hockey and while being there is best, for those who cannot attend and are looking for an option to experience the excitement, KDAF CW33 and the Allen Americans have you covered through this agreement."

Selected dates for televised games will be announced soon, as the Americans open their season in October.

Nexstar Media Group is the largest local broadcasting company in the United States and one of the world's leading diversified media companies.

Owned by Jack D. Gulati, the Americans are four-time league champions and proud members of the ECHL.

