Americans Announce 2020-21 ECHL Home Schedule

ALLEN TX. - The Allen Americans, in conjunction with the ECHL, have released their regular season home schedule for the 2020-21 campaign. Season Tickets are on sale now at https://allenamericans.com/tickets/.

"Everyone with the Americans, from our fans, to our players, coaches and front office are excited to get back on the ice and playing games again" says new Americans' Team President Mike Waddell. "To have the chance to open the season in front of the best fans in the ECHL is a great way to get back to our hockey normal and pursue what will be our 3rd Kelly Cup in 7 years.

The Americans open their 12th season (7th in the ECHL) at home with a 6-game home stand at Allen Event Center, launched with back to back games against the long-time rival Rush on Friday, October 16th and Saturday, October 17th. Both games will be 7:05 pm CT face-offs.

The Allen Americans return to the home ice for a rare Wednesday night tilt, four nights later, on October 21st against heated rival, the Wichita Thunder. The opening homestand comes to a close October 30th, 31st and November 1st with a three-game set against the Idaho Steelheads. The Friday and Saturday night games are both 7:05 pm CT starts, while the Sunday game is listed as TBD.

In total, the Americans will play 36 regular season games at home, with 21 being played on the home ice of the Allen Event Center (AEC) before the first of the year, including the fan-favorite New Year's Eve game, which will be a 6:05 pm CT start on Thursday, December 31st against the Rapid City Rush.

Teams outside the division making their way to Texas this season include; the Orlando Solar Bears (60 pts in 2019-20) on January 15,16 & 18, Cincinnati Cyclones (84 pts in 2019-20) on February 19 & 20, and Florida Everblades (92 pts in 2019-20) on March 3,5 & 6.

In the division, the Idaho Steelheads have the most visits to Allen this season with six. Utah and Kansas City are right behind Idaho with five visits each. Wichita, Tulsa and Rapid City each have four trips to Allen.

25 of the 36 dates are played on Fridays (9), Saturdays (12) and Sundays (4). 7 games are set for Wednesdays, 2 on Thursdays, and one each on a Monday and a Tuesday. There are five (5) home games set for October, six (6) in both November and December, four (4) in January, three (3) in February, seven (7) in March and then closing out the regular season with five (5) in April, before the start of the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

A full promotional schedule will be announced later this Spring. For all of the latest on the Americans, be sure to follow us on social media and check AllenAmericans.com daily for fresh updates and content.

All game dates and times are subject to change. Live audio coverage of Allen Americans games, home and away, can be heard on www.AllenAmercians.com

About the Allen Americans

The Allen Americans are the ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Minnesota Wild and the American Hockey League's Iowa Wild. Championship Hockey is the backbone of the American's franchise since being founded prior to the 2009-10 season, with the Red, White and Blue (?) having captured two ECHL Kelly Cup Championships (2014-15 & 2015-16) and two Central Hockey League Ray Miron Cups (2012-13 & 2013-14). Americans' home games are played at the Allen Event Center, which is located in The Village at Allen. The Allen Americans, owned by nationally respected "Serial Entrepreneur "Jack D. Gulati, begin their 12th season of professional hockey in October 2020. Fans can reserve season tickets now for a deposit of $50 at www.AllenAmericans.com/tickets or by calling 972-912-1000.

GAME DAY MONTH DATE OPPONENT TIME

1 FRIDAY OCTOBER 16 RAPID CITY 7:05 PM

2 SATURDAY OCTOBER 17 RAPID CITY 7:05 PM

3 WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 21 WICHITA 7:05 PM

4 FRIDAY OCTOBER 30 IDAHO 7:05 PM

5 SATURDAY OCTOBER 31 IDAHO 7:05 PM

6 SUNDAY NOVEMBER 1 IDAHO TBD

7 SATURDAY NOVEMBER 7 TULSA 7:05 PM

8 SUNDAY NOVEMBER 8 WICHITA TBD

9 WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 18 UTAH 7:05 PM

10 FRIDAY NOVEMBER 20 UTAH 7:05 PM

11 SATURDAY NOVEMBER 21 UTAH 7:05 PM

12 FRIDAY DECEMBER 18 KANSAS CITY 7:05 PM

13 SATURDAY DECEMBER 19 KANSAS CITY 7:05 PM

14 SATURDAY DECEMBER 26 IDAHO 7:05 PM

15 SUNDAY DECEMBER 27 IDAHO TBD

16 TUESDAY DECEMBER 29 IDAHO 7:05 PM

17 THURSDAY DECEMBER 31 RAPID CITY 6:05 PM

18 WEDNESDAY JANUARY 13 TULSA 7:05 PM

19 FRIDAY JANUARY 15 ORLANDO 7:05 PM

20 SATURDAY JANUARY 16 ORLANDO 7:05 PM

21 MONDAY JANUARY 18 ORLANDO 1:05 PM

22 THURSDAY FEBRUARY 4 WICHITA 7:05 PM

23 FRIDAY FEBRUARY 19 CINCINNATI 7:05 PM

24 SATURDAY FEBRUARY 20 CINCINNATI 7:05 PM

25 WEDNESDAY MARCH 3 FLORIDA 7:05 PM

26 FRIDAY MARCH 5 FLORIDA 7:05 PM

27 SATURDAY MARCH 6 FLORIDA 7:05 PM

28 WEDNESDAY MARCH 17 WICHITA 7:05 PM

29 FRIDAY MARCH 19 UTAH 7:05 PM

30 WEDNESDAY MARCH 24 UTAH 7:05 PM

31 SATURDAY MARCH 27 TULSA 7:05 PM

32 SATURDAY APRIL 3 KANSAS CITY 7:05 PM

33 WEDNESDAY APRIL 7 TULSA 7:05 PM

34 FRIDAY APRIL 9 KANSAS CITY 7:05 PM

35 SATURDAY APRIL 10 KANSAS CITY 7:05 PM

36 SUNDAY APRIL 11 RAPID CITY 7:05 PM

