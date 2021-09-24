Americans Add Rookie Defenseman

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, and partner Globe Life, are proud to announce the team has signed rookie Josh Burnside from Carleton University in Canada.

Josh Burnside averaged just over 15 points per season in four years at Carleton University. The 6-foot-0 and 195-pound defenseman had 24 points in 27 games during his sophomore season, the best number of his four-year college career.

"Josh Burnside is a skilled puck moving defenseman," said Allen Americans Head Coach and General Manager Steve Martinson. "He will fit right in with our style of play."

The Brampton, Ontario native turned 26 years old on February 11th. Prior to his time in collegiate hockey, Burnside played four years with the Mississauga Steelheads of the Ontario Hockey League. He was drafted by Mississauga back in 2011 and was named Captain of the Steelheads in 2015.

The Allen Americans open training camp in Allen for season 13 on October 9th. The home opener against heated rival Wichita is on Saturday, October 23rd. Buy your seats NOW!

