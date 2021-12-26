American Hockey League Postpones Monday's Grand Rapids-Cleveland Game
December 26, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Cleveland Monsters, the Monsters game versus the Grand Rapids Griffins scheduled for TOMORROW, MONDAY, DECEMBER 27, at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland has been postponed.
All tickets purchased and held for Monday's game will be honored for the rescheduled game date that will be announced in the near future. Monday's Video Game Night promotion and giveaway will be rescheduled for later in the season as well. Fans with additional questions may contact the Monsters Ticket Office at (216) 420-0000 for more information.
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE December 26, 2021
MONDAY'S GRAND RAPIDS-CLEVELAND GAME POSTPONED
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Cleveland Monsters, their game scheduled for Monday, Dec. 27, vs. Grand Rapids (AHL Game #405) has been postponed.
The Monsters organization continues to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.
A make-up date has yet to be determined.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 26, 2021
- American Hockey League Postpones Monday's Utica-Rochester Game - AHL
- December 27 Reign Game at San Diego Postponed - Ontario Reign
- Monday's Ontario-San Diego Game Postponed - San Diego Gulls
- American Hockey League Postpones Monday's Ontario-San Diego Game - AHL
- Blue Jackets Recall Goaltender Daniil Tarasov from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- American Hockey League Postpones Monday's Grand Rapids-Cleveland Game - Cleveland Monsters
- Monday's Game at Cleveland Postponed - Grand Rapids Griffins
- IceHogs Recall Yetman, LeGuerrier and Morris from Fuel - Rockford IceHogs
- American Hockey League Postpones Monday's Grand Rapids-Cleveland Game - AHL
- IceHogs Wrap up Two-Game Texas Two-Step Weekend Tonight in Cedar Park - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Blue Jackets Recall Goaltender Daniil Tarasov from Monsters
- American Hockey League Postpones Monday's Grand Rapids-Cleveland Game
- Monsters Wrap and Put a Bow on Season of Giving Ahead of the Holidays
- American Hockey League Postpones Chicago-Cleveland Games this Week
- Monsters Announce Pair of Roster Moves