American Hockey League Postpones Monday's Grand Rapids-Cleveland Game

The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Cleveland Monsters, the Monsters game versus the Grand Rapids Griffins scheduled for TOMORROW, MONDAY, DECEMBER 27, at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland has been postponed.

All tickets purchased and held for Monday's game will be honored for the rescheduled game date that will be announced in the near future. Monday's Video Game Night promotion and giveaway will be rescheduled for later in the season as well. Fans with additional questions may contact the Monsters Ticket Office at (216) 420-0000 for more information.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Cleveland Monsters, their game scheduled for Monday, Dec. 27, vs. Grand Rapids (AHL Game #405) has been postponed.

The Monsters organization continues to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.

A make-up date has yet to be determined.

