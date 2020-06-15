American Hockey League Establishes 2020-21 Return to Play Task Force

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today the formation of a Return to Play task force, established for the purpose of providing expert leadership and strategic direction to the AHL in planning for the league's return to play in the 2020-21 season.

The members of the Return to Play task force have exhibited a strong commitment to the AHL and are experienced and respected NHL general managers, AHL team presidents and ownership representatives. The group will be chaired by outgoing AHL President and Chief Executive Officer David Andrews.

The Return to Play task force will not have any operational or management responsibility for executing the AHL's return to play, but rather will provide strategic leadership to the league in developing or identifying opportunities for a return-to-play process that can gain widespread support in both the AHL and the National Hockey League.

AHL 2020-21 Strategic Return to Play Task Force

- David Andrews, Chairman

- Mark Chipman - Chairman and Governor, Winnipeg Jets

- Kyle Dubas - General Manager, Toronto Maple Leafs

- Ken Holland - General Manager and President of Hockey Operations, Edmonton Oilers

- David Poile - General Manager and President of Hockey Operations, Nashville Predators

- Don Sweeney - General Manager, Boston Bruins

- Steve Yzerman - Executive Vice President and General Manager, Detroit Red Wings

- Jeff Barrett - Chief Executive Officer, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

- Tera Black - Chief Operating Officer, Charlotte Checkers

- Jim Brooks - Co-Owner, Lehigh Valley Phantoms

- Todd Frederickson - President, Iowa Wild

- Mike Ostrowski - President and Chief Operating Officer, Cleveland Monsters

- Matt Savant - President, Business Operations, San Diego Gulls

