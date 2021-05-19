American Hockey League Announces Suspensions

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced the following suspensions:

- Henderson Silver Knights forward Jermaine Loewen has been suspended for four (4) games as a consequence of a slashing incident in a game vs. Bakersfield on May 16.

Loewen will miss Henderson's next four games, beginning with Game 1 of their Pacific Division semifinal series on Friday (May 21). If Henderson's season ends before the suspension can be served to completion, the remainder would carry over to the next games for which Loewen is active on an AHL club roster.

- Manitoba Moose defenseman Hayden Shaw has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of his actions in a game at Belleville on May 16.

Shaw will miss the next two games for which he is active on an AHL club roster.

