American Hockey League Announces Suspensions
December 23, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced the following suspensions:
- Grand Rapids Griffins forward Jarid Lukosevicius has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of a head-butting incident in a game at Iowa on Dec. 20.
Lukosevicius will miss Grand Rapids' games Friday (Dec. 27) vs. Milwaukee and Saturday (Dec. 28) at Milwaukee.
- Providence Bruins defenseman Steven Kampfer has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of an interference incident in a game at Hartford on Dec. 21.
Kampfer will miss Providence's games Friday (Dec. 27) at Springfield and Saturday (Dec. 28) at Hartford.
- Springfield Thunderbirds forward Jayce Hawryluk has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of a boarding incident in a game at Hershey on Dec. 21.
As Hawryluk has been recalled from his conditioning loan by the Florida Panthers, he will serve his suspension the next time he is on an active AHL roster.
