American Hockey League Announces Suspensions

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced the following suspensions arising from Game 2 of the Atlantic Division Finals between the Charlotte Checkers and the Hershey Bears on May 4:

Charlotte defenseman Dennis Robertson has been suspended for one (1) game under the provisions of AHL Rule 21.1 after being assessed a match penalty for an illegal check to the head of an opponent.

Hershey defenseman Tyler Lewington has been suspended for one (1) game for his actions under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline).

Both players will miss Game 3 of the Atlantic Division Finals between the teams tonight (May 7) at Hershey.

