American Hockey League Announces Suspensions
October 9, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced the following suspensions:
Bakersfield Condors forward Mitch Callahan has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a slew-footing incident in a game vs. San Jose on Oct. 6.
Callahan was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline). He will miss Bakersfield's game Wednesday (Oct. 10) at San Jose.
San Diego Gulls defenseman Andy Welinski has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of an elbowing incident in a game at Tucson on Oct. 6.
Welinski was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline). He will miss San Diego's game Friday (Oct. 12) vs. Tucson.
