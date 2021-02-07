American Hockey League Announces Suspension

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Bridgeport Sound Tigers forward Jeff Kubiak has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a charging incident in a game at Providence on Feb. 5.

Kubiak will miss Bridgeport's game today (Feb. 7) at Hartford.

