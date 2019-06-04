American Hockey League Announces Suspension
June 4, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Chicago Wolves forward Curtis McKenzie has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in Game 2 of the Calder Cup Finals against the Charlotte Checkers on June 2.
McKenzie will miss Game 3 of the Calder Cup Finals between the teams Wednesday (June 5) at Chicago.
