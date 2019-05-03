American Hockey League Announces Suspension

American Hockey League (AHL) News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Cleveland Monsters defenseman Doyle Somerby has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a playoff game at Toronto on May 1.

Somerby was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline). He will miss Game 2 of the North Division Finals between the teams tonight (May 3).

