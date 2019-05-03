American Hockey League Announces Suspension
May 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Cleveland Monsters defenseman Doyle Somerby has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a playoff game at Toronto on May 1.
Somerby was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline). He will miss Game 2 of the North Division Finals between the teams tonight (May 3).
