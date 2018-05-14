American Hockey League Announces Suspension

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Manitoba Moose forward Patrice Cormier has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a playoff game at Rockford on May 11.

Cormier was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 21.1 after being assessed a match penalty.

As Manitoba's season is over, Cormier will serve his suspension the next time he is on an active AHL roster.

