American Hockey League Announces Suspension

May 7, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel has been suspended for three (3) games as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a playoff game vs. Charlotte on May 5.

Aube-Kubel was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline). He will miss Games 3, 4 and 5 of the Atlantic Division Finals, Tuesday (May 8), Wednesday (May 9) and Saturday (May 12) at Charlotte.

