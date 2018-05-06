American Hockey League Announces Suspension

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Syracuse Crunch defenseman Mat Bodie has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of a clipping incident in a playoff game at Toronto on May 5.

Bodie was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline). He will miss Games 3 and 4 of the North Division Finals, tonight (May 6) and Tuesday (May 8) vs. Toronto.

