American Hockey League Announces Suspension

April 26, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Manitoba Moose forward Michael Spacek has been suspended for three (3) games as a consequence of his actions in a playoff game at Grand Rapids on Apr. 25.

Spacek will miss Manitoba's next three games beginning with Game 4 of the Central Division Semifinals, tonight (Apr. 26) at Grand Rapids.

(If Manitoba is eliminated before the suspension can be served to completion this postseason, remaining games would carry over to the next time Spacek is active on an AHL club roster.)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 26, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.