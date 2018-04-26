American Hockey League Announces Suspension
April 26, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Manitoba Moose forward Michael Spacek has been suspended for three (3) games as a consequence of his actions in a playoff game at Grand Rapids on Apr. 25.
Spacek will miss Manitoba's next three games beginning with Game 4 of the Central Division Semifinals, tonight (Apr. 26) at Grand Rapids.
(If Manitoba is eliminated before the suspension can be served to completion this postseason, remaining games would carry over to the next time Spacek is active on an AHL club roster.)
