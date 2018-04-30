American Hockey League Announces Second-Round Playoff Schedules

April 30, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced the schedule for the second round of the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The Atlantic Division Finals will pit the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, top development affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, against the Charlotte Checkers, top affiliate of the Carolina Hurricanes. In the North Division Finals, the Toronto Marlies (Toronto Maple Leafs) will meet the Syracuse Crunch (Tampa Bay Lightning). In the Central Division Finals, the Manitoba Moose (Winnipeg Jets) will take on the Rockford IceHogs (Chicago Blackhawks). And in the Pacific Division Finals, the Tucson Roadrunners (Arizona Coyotes) will face the Texas Stars (Dallas Stars).

Atlantic Division Finals - Series "I" (best-of-7)

A1-Lehigh Valley Phantoms vs. A3-Charlotte Checkers

Game 1 - Fri., May 4 - Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05

Game 2 - Sat., May 5 - Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05

Game 3 - Tue., May 8 - Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7:00

Game 4 - Wed., May 9 - Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7:00

*Game 5 - Sat., May 12 - Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 6:00

*Game 6 - Mon., May 14 - Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05

*Game 7 - Tue., May 15 - Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05

*if necessary... All times Eastern

North Division Finals - Series "J" (best-of-7)

N1-Toronto Marlies vs. N2-Syracuse Crunch

Game 1 - Thu., May 3 - Syracuse at Toronto, 7:00

Game 2 - Sat., May 5 - Syracuse at Toronto, 4:00

Game 3 - Sun., May 6 - Toronto at Syracuse, 7:00

Game 4 - Tue., May 8 - Toronto at Syracuse, 7:00

*Game 5 - Sat., May 12 - Syracuse at Toronto, 4:00

*Game 6 - Mon., May 14 - Toronto at Syracuse, 7:00

*Game 7 - Wed., May 16 - Syracuse at Toronto, 7:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

Central Division Finals - Series "K" (best-of-7)

C3-Manitoba Moose vs. C4-Rockford IceHogs

Game 1 - Fri., May 4 - Rockford at Manitoba, 8:00

Game 2 - Sat., May 5 - Rockford at Manitoba, 5:00

Game 3 - Wed., May 9 - Manitoba at Rockford, 8:00

Game 4 - Fri., May 11 - Manitoba at Rockford, 8:00

*Game 5 - Sat., May 12 - Manitoba at Rockford, 7:00

*Game 6 - Tue., May 15 - Rockford at Manitoba, 8:00

*Game 7 - Wed., May 16 - Rockford at Manitoba, 8:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

Pacific Division Finals - Series "L" (best-of-7)

P1-Tucson Roadrunners vs. P2-Texas Stars

Game 1 - Wed., May 2 - Texas at Tucson, 10:05

Game 2 - Fri., May 4 - Texas at Tucson, 10:05

Game 3 - Mon., May 7 - Tucson at Texas, 8:00

Game 4 - Wed., May 9 - Tucson at Texas, 8:00

*Game 5 - Fri., May 11 - Tucson at Texas, 8:00

*Game 6 - Sun., May 13 - Texas at Tucson, 10:05

*Game 7 - Mon., May 14 - Texas at Tucson, 10:05

*if necessary... All times Eastern

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 30, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.