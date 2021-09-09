American Hockey League Announces Changes to San Jose Barracuda 2021-22 Schedule
September 9, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, CA - The American Hockey League (@TheAHL) today announced the following changes to the San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda) 2021-22 schedule.
FORMER DATE OPPONENT NEW DATE START TIME
Fri., Jan 28 Ontario Thurs., Jan 27 7 p.m. PT SAP Center
Sun., Mar. 27 Colorado Mon., Mar. 28 7 p.m. PT SAP Center
Sun., April 24 Henderson Fri., April. 22 7 p.m. PT Orleans Arena (Las Vegas, NV)
DATE OPPONENT FORMER START TIME NEW START TIME VENUE
Sun., April 10 Henderson 3 p.m. PT 1:15 p.m. SAP Center
DATE OPPONENT START TIME FORMER VENUE NEW VENUE
Tues., Mar. 24 Abbotsford 3 p.m. PT SAP Center Sharks Ice
A full broadcast schedule will be released at a later date.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from September 9, 2021
- Iowa Wild Announces Schedule Change - Iowa Wild
- Iowa Wild Signs Forward Nate Sucese to a One-Year AHL Contract - Iowa Wild
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Schedule Updates - Henderson Silver Knights
- Barracuda Announce Date Change for Eagles Game at San Jose - Colorado Eagles
- San Diego Gulls Announce Update to the 2021-22 Schedule - San Diego Gulls
- American Hockey League Announces Changes to San Jose Barracuda 2021-22 Schedule - San Jose Barracuda
- Amerks Individual Game Tickets for 2021-2022 Regular Season on Sale Now - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Jose Barracuda Stories
- American Hockey League Announces Changes to San Jose Barracuda 2021-22 Schedule
- Welcome to Cuda Country: John "Jack" Thomas McCarthy
- San Jose Barracuda Re-Sign Forward Evan Weinger
- Barracuda Hire Eric Grundfast as Director of Barracuda Business Operations
- Barracuda Announce 2021 Preseason Schedule