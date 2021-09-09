American Hockey League Announces Changes to San Jose Barracuda 2021-22 Schedule

September 9, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, CA - The American Hockey League (@TheAHL) today announced the following changes to the San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda) 2021-22 schedule.

FORMER DATE OPPONENT NEW DATE START TIME

Fri., Jan 28 Ontario Thurs., Jan 27 7 p.m. PT SAP Center

Sun., Mar. 27 Colorado Mon., Mar. 28 7 p.m. PT SAP Center

Sun., April 24 Henderson Fri., April. 22 7 p.m. PT Orleans Arena (Las Vegas, NV)

DATE OPPONENT FORMER START TIME NEW START TIME VENUE

Sun., April 10 Henderson 3 p.m. PT 1:15 p.m. SAP Center

DATE OPPONENT START TIME FORMER VENUE NEW VENUE

Tues., Mar. 24 Abbotsford 3 p.m. PT SAP Center Sharks Ice

A full broadcast schedule will be released at a later date.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.