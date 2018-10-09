American Hockey League Action Coming to NHL Network

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League and NHL Network today announced a schedule of 15 live AHL broadcasts on NHL Network during the 2018-19 season, marking the most live AHL game telecasts ever in a single season on NHL Network.

NHL Network's coverage of the American Hockey League begins on Sunday, Oct. 14, when the defending Calder Cup champion Toronto Marlies, top affiliate of the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs, take on the Utica Comets, top affiliate of the NHL's Vancouver Canucks.

"As the home to the top prospects for all 31 National Hockey League teams, we are excited to be teaming with NHL Network to showcase the excitement, skill and energy of American Hockey League action to our fans across the United States," said David Andrews, AHL President and Chief Executive Officer.

AHL on NHL Network

Sun., Oct. 14 Utica Comets [VAN] at Toronto Marlies [TOR] 4:00 ET

Sun., Oct. 21 Milwaukee Admirals [NSH] at Chicago Wolves [VGK] 4:00 ET

Sun., Nov. 25 Rockford IceHogs [CHI] at Chicago Wolves [VGK] 4:00 ET

Sun., Dec. 2 Lehigh Valley Phantoms [PHI] at Toronto Marlies [TOR] 4:00 ET

Sun., Jan. 20 Milwaukee Admirals [NSH] at Chicago Wolves [VGK] 4:00 ET

Sun., Jan. 27 2019 AHL All-Star Skills Competition at Springfield, Mass. 7:00 ET

Mon., Jan. 28 2019 AHL All-Star Challenge at Springfield, Mass. 7:00 ET

Sun., Feb. 17 Iowa Wild [MIN] at Chicago Wolves [VGK] 4:00 ET

Wed., Feb. 20 Manitoba Moose [WPG] at Toronto Marlies [TOR] 11:00 am ET

Wed., Feb. 27 Manitoba Moose [WPG] at Toronto Marlies [TOR] 11:00 am ET

Sun., Mar. 10 Bridgeport Sound Tigers [NYI] at Toronto Marlies [TOR] 4:00 ET

Wed., Mar. 13 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins [PIT] at Lehigh Valley Phantoms [PHI] 7:00 ET

Sun., Mar. 24 Rochester Americans [BUF] at Toronto Marlies [TOR] 4:00 ET

Thurs., Apr. 4 Hershey Bears [WSH] at Toronto Marlies [TOR] 11:00 am ET

Sun., Apr. 7 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins [PIT] at Lehigh Valley Phantoms [PHI] 3:00 ET

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League continues to serve as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, trainers, executives and broadcasters of all 31 National Hockey League teams. More than 87 percent of today's NHL players are AHL graduates - including stars such as P.K. Subban, Braden Holtby, Brent Burns, Erik Karlsson and Carey Price - and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame developed in the AHL - among them Johnny Bower, Terry Sawchuk, Larry Robinson, Patrick Roy and Brett Hull.

