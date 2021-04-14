American Association Offering Non-Fungible Tokens Available to Fans and Collectors

MOORHEAD, MN - The American Association of Professional Baseball has released a series of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). The release is a natural extension of the league's growing digital and technological footprint.

As part of the effort, the American Association has launched a series of "Moments in Time'' NFTs on OpenSea.io as a way to document league history and take an initial step into the NFT space.

As the season progresses, the league plans to launch other NFT's that will allow fans to purchase digital collectibles packaged with tangible items like tickets, subscriptions to AABaseball.tv, American Association memorabilia and league partner merchandise.

"The American Association continues to explore new technologies and further add to its existing digital channels," said American Association Commissioner Joshua Schaub. "As the NFT space continues to expand we think there are few better ways to engage with the next generation of baseball fans than through exciting technologies like NFTs. This launch is another opportunity for the American Association to further cement itself as the premier MLB Partner League."

