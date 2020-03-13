American Association Issues Statement Regarding COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus)

March 13, 2020 - American Association (AA) News Release





MOORHEAD, MN - The American Association of Independent Professional Baseball continues to monitor the COVID-19 virus outbreak (Novel Coronavirus) and will take all necessary steps to protect our fans, players, umpires, and staffs in the 2020 season.

The 2020 American Association season remains scheduled to begin on May 19. League officials will continue to monitor developments and consult with national, regional, and local health and governmental leaders on how best to keep our communities safe and comply with local and national public health policies and recommendations.

Any changes to the 2020 schedule would be announced on our league website (www.americanassociationbaseball.com), our social media accounts, and through our member clubs. We look forward to safely bringing communities back together to enjoy time at the ballpark this summer.

