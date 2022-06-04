American Association Game Recaps

Chicago 3, Sioux Falls 0 - Box Score

The Chicago Dogs (12-6) blanked the Sioux Falls Canaries 3-0 on Thursday evening at Impact Field after jumping out to a strong start.

The Dogs scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning as RF Danny Mars (2-for-4) doubled home LF Charlie Tilson (2-for-4), who tripled, and then scored when C Ryan Lidge lifted a sac fly two batters later. In the sixth, 1B K.C. Hobson (2-for-3) hit a lead-off double and then scored when Lidge bounced out in the next at-bat.

The Dogs' pitching staff combined to hold the Canaries to just five hits on the day while striking out 14 batters. Starting pitcher Jordan Kipper earned the win as he went five innings and gave up two hits while also striking out seven batters. Reliever Jeff Kinley bagged the save with a perfect ninth.

RF Wyatt Ulrich went 2-for-4 to lead the Canaries at the plate.

Kane County 7, Fargo-Moorhead 5 - Box Score

The Kane County Cougars (12-6) used a three-run seventh inning to power past the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 7-5 on Thursday evening.

The Cougars broke a 4-4 tie in the bottom of the seventh as DH Donivan Williams (2-for-3) drew a walk and then scored on a single form LF Cornelius Randolph. In the next at-bat, 2B Sherman Johnson (2-for-4) singled home both Randolph and SS Galli Cribbs Jr (2-for-3).

In the top of the ninth, INF Leobaldo Pina (2-for-5) scored after a single from LF Rymer Liriano (2-for-5). Liriano also had a pair of RBIs with a single in the top of the first.

For the Cougars, CF Jimmy Kerrigan (2-for-4) added a solo homer, his third of the year.

Winnipeg 7, Cleburne 4 - Box Score

The Winnipeg Goldeyes (9-10) rode a five-run sixth inning past the Cleburne Railroaders on the way to a 7-4 win on Thursday evening at Shaw Park.

The Goldeyes trailed 2-1 heading into the bottom of the sixth but quickly changed that as RF Max Murphy (2-for-4) hit a two-run home run six pitches into the inning, his second of the night. CF Reggie Pruitt Jr. added an RBI single to left, C Hidekel Gonzalez followed with an RBI single to center and SS Raul Navarro capped the rally with an RBI single to right.

In the eighth, RF Jacob Bockelie hit a two-run homer but DH Andrew Martinez answered with a solo shot in the bottom of the frame to keep the Goldeyes comfortably in front.

Sioux City 8, Milwaukee 5 - Box Score

The Sioux City Explorers (5-12) outlasted the Milwaukee Milkmen 8-5 on Thursday night at Mercy Field at Lewis and Clark Stadium.

The Explorers saw 12 hits from eight different batters on the night and were led by LF Danny Amaral as he went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and a double. CF Chase Harris added a double as he went 2-for-4 with an RBI and C John Anthon went 2-for-4 with a triple and a run.

For the Milkmen, C Dylan Kelly went 3-for-5 with a run, 2B Bryan Torres went 2-for-4 with two runs and SS Mason Davis added three RBI to give him eight on the year.

Game Date: 06/03/2022 Lincoln Saltdogs 10 AT Winnipeg Goldeyes 8

YTD YTD Lincoln AB R H BI AVG Winnipeg AB R H BI AVG Norris, R 1B 6 3 4 1 .286 Navarro, R SS 4 0 1 1 .309 Altmann, J 2B 5 1 3 5 .316 Martinez, A 2B 4 1 0 0 .188 Byrd, J DH 5 1 3 4 .385 Sagdal, I 3B 4 2 2 2 .246 Dotel, W RF 3 0 1 0 .290 Murphy, M RF 5 2 2 3 .247 Martinez, E LF 5 0 0 0 .210 Washington, D 1B 5 1 2 0 .275 Weber, S C 4 0 0 0 .176 Rivera, E LF 2 1 0 0 .246 Olson, J 3B 5 0 0 0 .100 Hill, L DH 4 0 0 1 .211 DiSarcina, J SS 5 3 4 0 .264 Pruitt Jr., R CF 2 1 1 0 .277 Theiler, A CF 5 2 1 0 .200 Gonzalez, H C 3 0 0 0 .125 Lachance, K PR 0 0 0 0 .159 Stafford Jr., D C 0 0 0 0 .226 43 10 16 10 33 8 8 7

Lincoln 0 0 1 4 0 0 4 0 1 - 10 16 2 Winnipeg 5 0 0 1 0 0 2 0 0 - 8 8 1 2B--Norris, R 1B 2 (2), Washington, D 1B (4). 3B--DiSarcina, J SS (1). HR--Altmann, J 2B (3), Byrd, J DH (2), Sagdal, I 3B (2), Murphy, M RF 2 (6). RBI--Norris, R 1B (2), Altmann, J 2B 5 (13), Byrd, J DH 4 (7), TOTALS 10 (0), Navarro, R SS (10), Sagdal, I 3B 2 (12), Murphy, M RF 3 (12), Hill, L DH (16), TOTALS 7 (0). HP--Dotel, W RF (1), Gonzalez, H C (1). SF--Altmann, J 2B (2), Navarro, R SS (1), Hill, L DH (1). SB--Pruitt Jr., R CF 2 (9). E--Weber, S C (1), Olson, J 3B (3), Manasa, A P (1). LOB--Lincoln 11, Winnipeg 8. YTD IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA Lincoln Bragg, S 3.2 5 6 6 3 2 2 11.08 Zoz, D (W,3-0) 2.1 1 0 0 0 3 0 5.91 Norwood, J 0.1 1 2 2 1 0 1 33.76 Moore, S 1.2 1 0 0 2 2 0 0.00 Cunniff, B (S,6) 1.0 0 0 0 1 2 0 1.80 9 8 8 8 7 9 3 Winnipeg Manasa, A 4.0 8 5 1 1 5 1 3.60 Vargas, J 2.0 2 0 0 1 4 0 2.46 Seabrooke, T (L,0-2) 0.2 4 4 4 1 1 1 9.64 Smith, J 1.1 0 0 0 0 1 0 3.60 Pinales, E 1.0 2 1 1 0 2 0 11.74 9 16 10 6 3 13 2 WP--Bragg, S 2 (2), Manasa, A (1), Smith, J (1). HB--Moore, S (2), Manasa, A (2). SO--Norris, R 2, Altmann, J, Martinez, E 3, Weber, S 2, Olson, J 2, Theiler, A 3, Martinez, A 2, Sagdal, I, Murphy, M, Washington, D, Rivera, E, Hill, L 2, Gonzalez, H. BB--Byrd, J, Dotel, W, Weber, S, Martinez, A, Sagdal, I, Rivera, E 3, Pruitt Jr., R 2. BF--Bragg, S 20 (67), Zoz, D 8 (46), Norwood, J 3 (10), Moore, S 8 (53), Cunniff, B 4 (45), Manasa, A 23 (92), Vargas, J 9 (46), Seabrooke, T 7 (49), Smith, J 4 (46), Pinales, E 5 (39). P-S--Bragg, S 84-45, Zoz, D 27-19, Norwood, J 14-5, Moore, S 35-17, Cunniff, B 23-13, Manasa, A 81-52, Vargas, J 33-22, Seabrooke, T 26-18, Smith, J 15-9, Pinales, E 23-14. T--3:46. A--3524

Weather: Sunny, 20C, Wind 25 KPH Plate Umpire - Teddy Dutcher, Field Umpire #1 - Bob Blad, Field Umpire #2 - Jordan Sadberg

Game Date: 06/03/2022 Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 1 AT Milwaukee Milkmen 10

YTD YTD Fargo-Moorhead AB R H BI AVG Milwaukee AB R H BI AVG Maris, P 2B 3 0 0 0 .313 Sedio, C 3B 5 0 0 0 .338 Boscan, M 1B 4 0 1 0 .260 Davis, M SS 5 1 2 1 .333 Ward, D DH 4 0 1 0 .347 Barnum, K 1B 3 1 0 0 .338 Pina, L 3B 3 0 0 0 .344 Prime, C RF 3 1 0 0 .213 Silviano, J RF 4 0 0 0 .257 Kelly, D DH 5 2 5 1 .386 Liriano, R LF 4 1 2 1 .353 Kengor, W LF 4 2 2 2 .254 Dexter, S SS 3 0 1 0 .264 Hill, A CF 3 1 1 1 .264 Correa, C C 3 0 0 0 .111 Conley, C C 4 1 2 3 .316 Sandford, D CF 3 0 1 0 .132 Torres, B 2B 2 1 1 0 .324 Ordonez Jr. 2B,PH 1 0 0 0 .083 31 1 6 1 35 10 13 8

Fargo-Moorhead 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 - 1 6 1 Milwaukee 3 0 3 0 4 0 0 0 x - 10 13 0 2B--Ward, D DH (4), Davis, M SS (1), Kelly, D DH (4), Conley, C C (3). HR--Liriano, R LF (1), Conley, C C (2). RBI--Liriano, R LF (7), TOTALS (0), Davis, M SS (9), Kelly, D DH (5), Kengor, W LF 2 (12), Hill, A CF (5), Conley, C C 3 (8), TOTALS 8 (0). SF--Hill, A CF (2). SB--Sandford, D CF (5). E--Sandford, D CF (1). LOB--Fargo-Moorhead 5, Milwaukee 8. DP--B. Torres(2B) - M. Davis(SS) - K. Barnum(1B), P. Maris(2B) - S. Dexter(SS) - M. Boscan(1B), M. Davis(SS) - K. Barnum(1B). YTD IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA Fargo-Moorhead Helton, B (L,2-1) 5.0 11 10 10 4 5 1 12.18 Feldman, D 1.0 1 0 0 1 1 0 3.18 Novak, N 2.0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0.00 8 13 10 10 6 6 1 Milwaukee Jones, A (W,3-0) 7.0 5 1 1 0 6 1 3.38 Mahoney, J 2.0 1 0 0 2 1 0 0.00 9 6 1 1 2 7 1 WP--Helton, B (2). PB--Conley, C. SO--Maris, P, Boscan, M, Ward, D, Silviano, J 3, Liriano, R, Sedio, C 2, Barnum, K, Hill, A, Conley, C, Torres, B. BB--Maris, P, Pina, L, Barnum, K 2, Prime, C 2, Kengor, W, Torres, B. BF--Helton, B 30 (94), Feldman, D 4 (68), Novak, N 8 (8), Jones, A 25 (92), Mahoney, J 8 (8). P-S--Helton, B 98-62, Feldman, D 19-13, Novak, N 31-18, Jones, A 97-59, Mahoney, J 27-15. T--2:38. A--1342

Weather: 70 Sunny Plate Umpire - Trent Delmont, Field Umpire #1 - Reggie Drummer, Field Umpire #3 - Jeff Osbourne

Game Date: 06/03/2022 Kansas City Monarchs 11 AT Lake Country DockHounds 4

YTD YTD Kansas City AB R H BI AVG Lake Country AB R H BI AVG Abreu, W CF 5 1 1 0 .333 Briggs, L LF 3 2 0 0 .293 Sweeney, D 2B 5 1 3 0 .329 Takacs, A 2B 3 1 1 0 .288 Guerrero, G LF 4 1 1 0 .360 Tanaka, T C 1 0 0 0 .000 Adams, M DH 5 3 3 5 .253 Bennett, T 3B 5 1 1 3 .325 Thompson, D 3B 5 2 2 1 .365 Noriega, G SS 4 0 1 0 .278 Hernandez, J RF 4 3 4 4 .391 Brusa, G 1B 4 0 3 1 .295 Gillaspie, C 1B 5 0 2 0 .308 Yoh, D CF 3 0 0 0 .169 Kozma, P SS 4 0 0 1 .273 Berry, B DH 4 0 0 0 .232 Olmeda, A C 4 0 0 0 .233 Gimenez, W C 3 0 1 0 .242 Bagnieski, 2B,PR 1 0 0 0 .467 Carranza, T RF 4 0 2 0 .218 41 11 16 11 35 4 9 4

Kansas City 5 0 1 0 3 0 0 0 2 - 11 16 0 Lake Country 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 - 4 9 0 2B--Guerrero, G LF (4), Takacs, A 2B (2). HR--Adams, M DH 2 (7), Hernandez, J RF 3 (9), Bennett, T 3B (7). RBI--Adams, M DH 5 (22), Thompson, D 3B (24), Hernandez, J RF 4 (24), Kozma, P SS (15), TOTALS 11 (0), Bennett, T 3B 3 (18), Brusa, G 1B (20), TOTALS 4 (0). SF--Kozma, P SS (4). SB--Abreu, W CF (3), Sweeney, D 2B (9), Carranza, T RF (5). LOB--Kansas City 7, Lake Country 8. DP--D. Sweeney(2B) - P. Kozma(SS) - C. Gillaspie(1B), C. Bagnieski(2B) - G. Noriega(SS) - G. Brusa(1B). YTD IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA Kansas City Hall, M (W,3-1) 5.0 3 1 1 3 7 0 1.23 Gilliam, B 1.2 5 3 3 0 1 1 6.75 Lindgren, J 1.1 0 0 0 0 2 0 2.38 Blackham, M 1.0 1 0 0 1 1 0 2.61 9 9 4 4 4 11 1 Lake Country Bloye, T (L,1-2) 2.0 6 5 5 1 1 2 7.94 Reinoehl, A 1.0 1 1 1 0 0 1 5.40 Kais, B 2.0 5 3 3 1 1 2 11.68 Snider, D 3.0 0 0 0 1 5 0 7.36 Beckley, D 1.0 4 2 1 0 0 0 9.00 9 16 11 10 3 7 5 WP--Kais, B (2). PB--Tanaka, T. SO--Abreu, W, Sweeney, D, Guerrero, G, Thompson, D 2, Olmeda, A 2, Briggs, L, Bennett, T 3, Noriega, G, Yoh, D 2, Berry, B 3, Bagnieski, C. BB--Guerrero, G, Hernandez, J, Olmeda, A, Briggs, L 2, Takacs, A, Yoh, D. BF--Hall, M 21 (88), Gilliam, B 10 (62), Lindgren, J 4 (47), Blackham, M 4 (42), Bloye, T 13 (83), Reinoehl, A 4 (25), Kais, B 12 (67), Snider, D 10 (55), Beckley, D 6 (6). P-S--Hall, M 89-58, Gilliam, B 45-26, Lindgren, J 20-11, Blackham, M 13-6, Bloye, T 59-36, Reinoehl, A 12-7, Kais, B 38-23, Snider, D 37-27, Beckley, D 25-14. T--3:18. A--1937

Weather:

Game Date: 06/03/2022 Kane County Cougars 2 AT Chicago Dogs 4

YTD YTD Kane County AB R H BI AVG Chicago AB R H BI AVG Randolph, C LF 4 0 2 1 .359 Tilson, C CF 3 0 0 0 .309 Johnson, S 2B 4 0 1 0 .229 Crouse, M LF 2 0 1 0 .235 Lombardozzi, S 1B 3 0 0 0 .309 Mars, D RF 4 0 1 0 .312 Kerrigan, J CF 3 1 2 1 .372 Hobson, K 1B 4 1 0 0 .231 Anderson, N RF 4 0 0 0 .254 Lidge, R C 4 1 2 1 .344 Lopez, B C 4 0 1 0 .306 Kay, G 2B 3 1 1 1 .284 Pantoja, A 3B 4 0 0 0 .246 Smith, H 3B 4 0 0 0 .222 Williams, D DH 3 1 0 0 .412 Kopach, C SS 3 1 1 2 .186 Cribbs Jr., G SS 4 0 2 0 .333 Bauer, T DH 3 0 0 0 .000 33 2 8 2 30 4 6 4

Kane County 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 - 2 8 0 Chicago 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 1 x - 4 6 0 2B--Randolph, C LF (3), Johnson, S 2B (4). HR--Kerrigan, J CF (4), Lidge, R C (4), Kopach, C SS (1). RBI--Randolph, C LF (14), Kerrigan, J CF (16), TOTALS 2 (0), Lidge, R C (17), Kay, G 2B (12), Kopach, C SS 2 (4), TOTALS 4 (0). LOB--Kane County 8, Chicago 6. DP--G. Kay(2B) - H. Smith(3B) - K. Hobson(1B), G. Kay(2B) - C. Kopach(SS) - K. Hobson(1B). YTD IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA Kane County Tapani, R (L,2-2) 6.0 4 3 3 3 7 2 4.18 Taggart, D 1.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2.46 McMahan, P 1.0 2 1 1 1 1 0 20.57 8 6 4 4 4 8 2 Chicago Murphy, K (W,2-0) 5.2 6 1 1 3 5 0 5.57 Reeves, J 1.1 0 0 0 1 3 0 0.00 Cavallaro, J 1.0 1 1 1 0 0 1 5.14 Schwendel, P (S,2) 1.0 1 0 0 0 1 0 2.84 9 8 2 2 4 9 1 SO--Randolph, C, Johnson, S 2, Lopez, B, Pantoja, A 3, Williams, D, Cribbs Jr., G, Tilson, C, Hobson, K 2, Kay, G, Smith, H 3, Bauer, T. BB--Randolph, C, Lombardozzi, S, Kerrigan, J, Williams, D, Tilson, C, Crouse, M 2, Kay, G. BF--Tapani, R 25 (119), Taggart, D 3 (45), McMahan, P 6 (49), Murphy, K 24 (95), Reeves, J 5 (42), Cavallaro, J 4 (57), Schwendel, P 4 (25). P-S--Tapani, R 104-67, Taggart, D 10-8, McMahan, P 25-15, Murphy, K 85-51, Reeves, J 21-12, Cavallaro, J 16-11, Schwendel, P 19-11. T--2:34. A--3122

Weather: Plate Umpire - John Trelan, Field Umpire #1 - Marty Bauer, Field Umpire #3 - Jeff Osborne

Game Date: 06/03/2022 Gary SouthShore RailCats 0 AT Sioux City Explorers 5

YTD YTD Gary SouthShore AB R H BI AVG Sioux City AB R H BI AVG Lingua, D SS 4 0 0 0 .365 Harris, C CF 3 1 2 2 .361 Woodworth, M 2B 2 0 0 0 .208 Amaral, D LF 3 0 0 0 .357 Cruz, M C 3 0 0 0 .204 Franklin, N 2B 4 0 2 2 .290 Racusin, Z LF 4 0 1 0 .286 Snyder, G 1B 3 1 1 1 .270 Abbott, S DH 3 0 1 0 .207 Martin, T RF 4 0 1 0 .268 Olund, A RF 3 0 1 0 .206 Zawada, S DH 4 0 1 0 .274 Burgess, C 1B 3 0 1 0 .200 Tiberi, B 3B 2 1 1 0 .226 Welz, Z CF 4 0 1 0 .125 Tolbert, L SS 3 1 0 0 .133 Walraven, T 3B 4 0 0 0 .162 Anthon, J C 4 1 0 0 .143 30 0 5 0 30 5 8 5

Gary SouthShore 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 5 1 Sioux City 0 1 1 0 1 2 0 0 x - 5 8 0 2B--Abbott, S DH (3). HR--Snyder, G 1B (5). RBI--Harris, C CF 2 (7), Franklin, N 2B 2 (18), Snyder, G 1B (14), TOTALS 5 (0). HP--Cruz, M C (2). SH--Harris, C CF (0), Tiberi, B 3B (0). SB--Franklin, N 2B (1). CS--Woodworth, M 2B (1). E--Sheaks, J P (1). LOB--Gary SouthShore 9, Sioux City 7. DP--D. Lingua(SS) - C. Burgess(1B). YTD IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA Gary SouthShore Sheaks, J (L,1-2) 5.1 7 4 3 1 3 1 2.08 Coursel, R 1.2 1 1 1 3 1 0 4.91 Colon, S 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0.00 8 8 5 4 4 5 1 Sioux City Ledet, P (W,1-0) 7.0 3 0 0 3 4 0 2.25 Lenik, K 1.0 0 0 0 1 1 0 1.29 Koch, T 1.0 2 0 0 1 1 0 14.54 9 5 0 0 5 6 0 WP--Sheaks, J (2), Lenik, K (1). HB--Lenik, K (3). SO--Lingua, D 2, Racusin, Z, Abbott, S, Welz, Z, Walraven, T, Amaral, D 2, Franklin, N, Zawada, S, Tiberi, B. BB--Woodworth, M 2, Abbott, S, Olund, A, Burgess, C, Amaral, D, Snyder, G, Tiberi, B, Tolbert, L. BF--Sheaks, J 25 (90), Coursel, R 8 (54), Colon, S 3 (3), Ledet, P 26 (93), Lenik, K 5 (31), Koch, T 5 (24). P-S--Sheaks, J 93-61, Coursel, R 39-20, Colon, S 11-7, Ledet, P 95-58, Lenik, K 24-12, Koch, T 18-12. T--2:57. A--743

Weather: 77 Cloudy Plate Umpire - James Ainsworth, Field Umpire #1 - Jett Minton, Field Umpire #2 - NIck Webb

Game Date: 06/03/2022 Cleburne Railroaders 7 AT Sioux Falls Canaries 4

YTD YTD Cleburne AB R H BI AVG Sioux Falls AB R H BI AVG Shumpert, N SS 5 1 1 0 .263 Pengilly, C RF 4 1 1 0 .182 Arroyo, E 2B 5 1 3 2 .273 Martinez, O SS 5 2 4 0 .387 Sanchez, H C 3 0 0 0 .262 Quiggle, K CF 5 1 3 1 .350 Simpson, C 3B 5 1 1 1 .277 Henry, J DH 5 0 1 0 .225 Nehrir, Z CF 5 0 2 1 .246 LaValley, G 3B 5 0 2 1 .370 Trejo, C DH 5 0 0 0 .238 Michalczewski, 2B 4 0 2 1 .265 Bockelie, J 1B 4 2 2 1 .265 Gurwitz, Z 1B 5 0 1 0 .226 Wolfe, H LF 3 2 3 1 .269 Christopher, S C 4 0 0 0 .143 Wiley, J RF 4 0 1 0 .234 Altavilla, A LF 2 0 1 0 .218 39 7 13 6 39 4 15 3

Cleburne 1 1 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 - 7 13 0 Sioux Falls 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 - 4 15 0 2B--Shumpert, N SS (7), Arroyo, E 2B (1), Nehrir, Z CF (5), Martinez, O SS (6), LaValley, G 3B (7). 3B--Nehrir, Z CF (1). HR--Bockelie, J 1B (3), Wolfe, H LF (2). RBI--Arroyo, E 2B 2 (3), Simpson, C 3B (5), Nehrir, Z CF (11), Bockelie, J 1B (5), Wolfe, H LF (8), TOTALS 6 (0), Quiggle, K CF (11), LaValley, G 3B (9), Michalczewski, 2B (9), TOTALS 3 (0). SF--Michalczewski, 2B (1). SB--Wolfe, H LF (3). CS--Wolfe, H LF (2). LOB--Cleburne 8, Sioux Falls 13. DP--E. Arroyo(2B) - C. Simpson(3B) - J. Bockelie(1B), E. Arroyo(2B) - N. Shumpert(SS) - J. Bockelie(1B). YTD IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA Cleburne Bullard, K (W,1-2) 5.0 8 2 2 3 7 0 5.75 Hilton, K 1.0 2 0 0 0 1 0 5.02 Krauza, M 1.0 0 0 0 0 2 0 1.74 Gardewine, N 1.0 1 0 0 1 2 0 2.25 Fairchild, A 0.2 4 2 2 0 0 0 7.45 Cervenka, H (S,1) 0.1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0.00 9 15 4 4 4 13 0 Sioux Falls Ventura, A (L,0-4) 3.0 6 4 4 0 3 1 8.85 Johnson, C 4.0 6 3 3 2 1 1 9.77 Hope, G 1.0 0 0 0 1 1 0 7.27 Hasty, C 1.0 1 0 0 0 1 0 5.56 9 13 7 7 3 6 2 PB--Christopher, S. SO--Sanchez, H, Simpson, C, Trejo, C 2, Bockelie, J, Wiley, J, Pengilly, C 2, Quiggle, K, Henry, J 3, LaValley, G, Michalczewski, T, Gurwitz, Z, Christopher, S 4. BB--Sanchez, H 2, Wolfe, H, Pengilly, C, Christopher, S, Altavilla, A 2. BF--Bullard, K 24 (81), Hilton, K 5 (60), Krauza, M 3 (41), Gardewine, N 5 (35), Fairchild, A 6 (54), Cervenka, H (35), Ventura, A 15 (92), Johnson, C 19 (82), Hope, G 4 (44), Hasty, C 4 (50). P-S--Bullard, K 85-60, Hilton, K 20-14, Krauza, M 9-9, Gardewine, N 18-11, Fairchild, A 14-10, Cervenka, H 1-1, Ventura, A 58-39, Johnson, C 74-44, Hope, G 14-8, Hasty, C 16-9. T--3:32. A--674

Weather: 69 - overcast Plate Umpire - Clay Park, Field Umpire #1 - Rex Engstrand, Field Umpire #2 - Ian Whigham

East W L PCT GB STREAK L10

Chicago Dogs 13 6 0.684 - 6W 9-1

Kane County Cougars 12 7 0.632 1 1L 5-5

Milwaukee Milkmen 10 9 0.526 3 1W 4-6

Lake Country DockHounds 10 9 0.526 3 2L 5-5

Gary SouthShore RailCats 7 13 0.350 6.5 1L 4-6

Cleburne Railroaders 4 15 0.211 9 1W 2-8

West W L PCT GB STREAK L10

Kansas City Monarchs 14 6 0.700 - 7W 8-2

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 13 6 0.684 .5 2L 7-3

Lincoln Saltdogs 12 6 0.667 1 1W 6-4

Winnipeg Goldeyes 9 11 0.450 5 1L 4-6

Sioux City Explorers 6 12 0.333 7 3W 3-7

Sioux Falls Canaries 5 15 0.250 9 7L 2-8

Next 3 days games:

June 4 - Lincoln @ Winnipeg 6:00pm

June 4 - Fargo-Moorhead @ Milwaukee 6:00pm

June 4 - Kane County @ Chicago 6:00pm

June 4 - Kansas City @ Lake Country 6:05pm

June 4 - Gary SouthShore @ Sioux City 6:05pm

June 4 - Cleburne @ Sioux Falls 6:05pm

June 5 - Lincoln @ Winnipeg 1:00pm

June 5 - Fargo-Moorhead @ Milwaukee 1:00pm

June 5 - Cleburne @ Sioux Falls 1:05pm

June 5 - Kansas City @ Lake Country 1:35pm

June 5 - Kane County @ Chicago 3:00pm

June 5 - Gary SouthShore @ Sioux City 4:05pm

June 6 - Gary SouthShore @ Lake Country 6:35pm

