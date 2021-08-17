American Association Game Recaps

Chicago 5, Lincoln 2

The Chicago Dogs (50-31) bagged win number 50 and moved into a tie for first place in the North Division as they topped the Lincoln Saltdogs 5-2 on Tuesday evening.

The Saltdogs scored first as SS Josh Altmann (2-for-4) hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning but the Dogs took the lead as RF Anfernee Grier scored on a wild pitch in the fifth and DH Danny Mars singled home LF Brennan Metzger (2-for-5) in the sixth. SS Harrison Smith added a two-run home run for the Dogs in the top of the seventh and CF Michael Crouse scored in the eighth when Grier bounced out.

The Saltdogs only other run came on a solo homer from C Skyler Weber in the seventh.

Cleburne 5, Milwaukee 4

The Cleburne Railroaders (43-37) slid past the Milwaukee Milkmen 5-4 on Tuesday night at The Depot at Cleburne Station despite being out hit 10-6.

The Railroaders jumped out to a quick start as 1B D.J. Peterson hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the first inning. In the third, Milwaukee's SS Mikey Reynolds (2-for-3) scored on a single from C Christian Correa (2-for-4) but in the bottom of the frame, LF Ramon Hernandez scored when CF Zach Nehrir bounced out and RF Hunter Clanin (2-for-4) singled home 3B Chase Simpson.

Correa hit a two-run home run in the sixth, and in the ninth, 2B Aaron Hill scored on a wild pitch to pull the Milkmen within one run but 3B Logan Trowbridge (2-for-4) struck out three pitches later to end the game.

Reliever Austin Fairchild earned the win for throwing five pitches, three for strikes and striking out the only batter he faced to record the last out of the fifth inning.

Gary SouthShore 3, Winnipeg 1

The GarySouthSore RailCats (33-49) held the Winnipeg Goldeyes to just four hits as they picked up a 3-1 win on Tuesday night on the road.

The RailCats moved in front in the top of the second after 1B Hayden Schilling singled to center field to allow CF Jesus Marriaga to score. The Goldeyes tied things up in the third when 3B Dakota Conners scored on a fielder's choice from SS Wes Darville but the RailCats took the lead back in the fourth as 3B Thomas Walraven (2-for-4) hit an RBI double and scored when RF Raymond Jones singled in the next at bat.

Reliever Danny Taggart picked up the win for throwing two scoreless innings in the fourth and fifth and reliever Tasker Strobel struck out a pair on the way to a six-out save.

Kane County 5, Fargo-Moorhead 3

The Kane County Cougars (38-43) held on to an early lead and beat the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 5-3.

Kane County struck first in the top of the fourth as DH Tony Rosselli (2-for-4) and SS Tyler Friis (4-for-4) hit back-to-back RBI singles and 2B Josh Allen (2-for-3) lifted a sac fly to score Rosselli. Friis scored in the sixth on a single from CF Anfernee Seymour (2-for-3) to push the lead to 4-0. For the RedHawks in the seventh, 1B Correlle Prime (3-for-5) singled home RF John Silviano (2-for-4) and scored on a single from 3B Leobaldo Pina (3-for-4) and in the next frame, DH Dylan Kelly (2-for-4) scored on a fielder' choice from CF Alex Boxwell.

The Cougars added an insurance run in the top of the ninth as C Josh Rolette hit into a fielder's choice that scored Seymour.

Starting pitcher Tyler Viza earned the win for working 6.2 innings and striking out five batters while allowing two runs on 10 hits.

Sioux Falls 8, Houston 6

The Sioux Falls Canaries (32-50) survived a five-run seventh from the Houston Apollos to take an 8-6 victory.

The Canaries racked up 12 hits and saw multi-hit performances from four different batters. 3B Daryl Myers went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, two runs and a walk. DH Cade Gotta also had three hits, including his sixth homer of the year. LF Mike Hart went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and CF Wyatt Ulrich went 2-for-5 with an RBI.

In the Apollos' seventh inning rally, LF Taylor Zeutenhorst (2-for-4) hit a three-run homer and both RF Blake Berry and CF Aaron Takacs (2-for-5) added RBI doubles.

Sioux City at Kansas City - Postponed (rain)

The game between the Sioux City Explorers and the Kansas City Monarchs was postponed due to rain. The game will be made up tomorrow, Wednesday August 18, as a part of a doubleheader scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. Central Time.

