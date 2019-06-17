American Association Game Recaps

St. Paul 4, Gary SouthShore 2-Box Score

The St. Paul Saints edged the Gary SouthShore RailCats on Sunday.

The RailCats took a 1-0 lead on a solo home run by 2B Thomas Walraven in the bottom of the fifth. The score stayed at 1-0 until the Saints plated two in the top of the seventh with 3B Chesny Young and SS Joey Wong each collecting RBI singles.

St. Paul extended the lead to 4-1 one inning later on a two-run single by 1B Devon Rodriguez. Gary SouthShore brought the game to its final score with a bases loaded walk of CF Evan Marzilli in the bottom of the ninth.

RHP Jordan Jess (1-0) was awarded the win for 1.1 innings of scoreless relief. RHP Todd Van Steensel was awarded the save for pitching a scoreless ninth.

Sioux City 4, Cleburne 0 (F/8)-Box Score

The Sioux City Explorers topped the Cleburne Railroaders in a weather shortened game on Sunday.

SP Taylor Jordan was dominant on Sunday, tossing seven scoreless innings while fanning 12 batters.

The Explorers scored two runs in both the top of the sixth inning and the top of the seventh inning. SS Nate Samson hit a solo home run and CF Kyle Wren hit a two-run home run for Sioux City.

Kansas City vs. Texas (Game Two of Doubleheader)

The second game of a doubleheader between the Kansas City T-Bones and the Texas AirHogs was postponed on Sunday.

Kansas City took game one 7-1 earlier in the day. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader in Texas on August 17.

