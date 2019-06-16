American Association Game Recaps
June 16, 2019 - American Association (AA) News Release
Chicago 5, Fargo-Moorhead 4-Box Score
The Chicago Dogs held on to defeat the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks on Sunday.
The RedHawks touched up the league's best pitcher, SP Luke Westphal, with a two-run home run by Corelle Prime in the top of the first to take a 2-0 lead. Entering the game, Wesphal led the league with a 0.31 ERA over 28.2 innings pitched.
Westphal, now (5-0), settled down and held Fargo-Moorhead in check through the fifth inning, allowing just the two runs while striking out seven, giving up five hits and walking two.
The Dogs tied the game with a two-run double by 2B Edwin Arroyo in the bottom of the third. Chicago took a 4-2 lead one inning late on another two-run double, this one coming off the bat of C Rey Gonzalez. LF Trey Vavra made it a 5-2 game with a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth.
Fargo-Moorhead cut the lead to 5-4 with a two-run home run off the bat of C Daniel Comstock in the top of the eighth, but the scoring ended there. The RedHawks threatened in the ninth with 3B Leobaldo Pina hitting a lead-off double, but RHP Kyle Halbohn was able to retire the side and earn his second save of the season.
Kansas City 7, Texas 1 (F/7 Game One of Doubleheader)-Box Score
The Kansas City T-Bones cruised to a win over the Texas AirHogs in game one of a doubleheader on Sunday.
Leading 1-0, the T-Bones made it a 4-0 game with a three-run top of the third that included an RBI double by 1B Daniel Nava and a two-run single by SS Shawn O'Malley. C Christian Correa delivered a two-run home run in the top of the fifth to give Kansas City a 7-0 lead.
The AirHogs scored their lone run on a groundout by Chen Junpeng in the bottom of the seventh.
SP Christian Binford (1-0) allowed just two hits in his six shutout inning debut for the T-Bones.
Lincoln 12, Sioux Falls 1-Box Score
The Lincoln Saltdogs scored 12 runs on 13 hits in a win over the Sioux Falls Canaries on Sunday.
C Daniel Herrera led the Saltdogs out of the nine-spot, going 2-for-5 at the dish with two home runs and five RBIs. 3B Christian Ibarra also paced Lincoln, going 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBIS.
The Canaries committed four errors in the loss. 1B Adrien Nieto hit a solo home run to score Sioux Falls' only run.
Shairon Martis (1-2) earned the win after giving up one earned in five innings of work.
