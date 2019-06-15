American Association Game Recaps

Sioux Falls 7, Lincoln 5 - Box Score

A pair of ninth inning blasts gave the Sioux Falls Canaries (17-10) a 7-5 walk-off win against the Lincoln Saltdogs.

The Canaries were trailing 5-1 heading into the final frame thanks in large part to Lincoln's four-run first inning that saw 3B Christian Ibarra (2-for-4) and LF Cody Regis (2-for-4) leave the yard. In the ninth, the Canaries loaded up the bases for C Adrian Nieto (2-for-4) who promptly hit a game-tying grand slam. After 2B Alay Lago (2-for-5) singled in the next at-bat, RF Clint Coulter (2-for-4) turned on a 1-0 pitch to deliver the walk-off two-run home run.

LF Mike Hart also had a pair of hits for the Canaries in the game.

For the Saltdogs, DH Curt Smith went 3-for-4 with a pair of runs scored and 2B John Sansone and 1B Tyler Moore both went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Sioux City 6, Cleburne 3 (10 Innings) - Box Score

With three runs in the top of the 10th inning, the Sioux City Explorers (13-16) dropped the Cleburne Railroaders 6-3.

The game was tied at 3-3 after nine innings but the Explorers went to work in the 10th to put things away. In the extra frame, CF Kyle Wren (2-for-3) scored the go ahead run thanks to an error. 3B Jose Sermo pushed RF Michael Lang across the plate in the next at-bat and the SS Nate Samson scored the final run as 1B Dexture McCall doubled.

Samson homered earlier in the game for his first of the year and C Dylan Kelly added a 2-for-3 performance for the Explorers.

For the Railroaders, C John Nester went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and both SS Chase Simpson and 2B Logan Trowbridge added a pair of hits.

Chicago 4, Fargo-Moorhead 2 - Box Score

The Chicago Dogs (15-10) rode a solid outing from starting pitcher D.J. Snelten to a 4-2 win against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks.

Snelten (3-0) threw 7.1 innings and gave up two runs, one earned, on three hits while striking out six batters. Reliever Kyle Halbohn worked a perfect ninth with a pair of strikeouts to earn the save.

Offensively for the Dogs, 3B Jordan Dean went 2-for-4 with an RBI and C Larry Balkwill went 2-for-2 and scored three of the teams' runs. LF Trey Vavra added an RBI for Chicago as well. For the RedHawks, CF Devan Ahart went 2-for-4 with an RBI and 3B Leobaldo Pina added an RBI as well.

Gary SouthShore 8, St. Paul 7 - Box Score

The Gary SouthShore RailCats (12-14) overcame a late push from the St. Paul Saints to claim an 8-7 win.

The seventh inning proved to be the difference maker as the RailCats entered the frame with a 5-0 lead but went to bat in the bottom half trailing 6-5. The Saints saw two RBIs from both SS Joey Wong (2-for-4) and LF Burt Reynolds, CF Dan Motl added an RBI single and DH Brady Shoemaker was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. But in the bottom half, the RailCats answered with an RBI single from LF Raymond Jones (3-for-3) and then a 1B Chase Dawson (3-for-4) single that plated both CF Evan Marzilli and C Wilfredo Gimenez (2 RBIs).

The Saints pulled within one run in the eighth when 3B Chesny Young (2-for-5) scored on a dropped third strike but that would be the final run of the game.

Kansas City 7, Texas 2 - Box Score

The Kansas City T-Bones (13-14) took the lead in the third inning and never trailed on the way to a 7-2 win against the Texas AirHogs.

In the third, LF Ryan Brett hit a two-run home run to open the scoring for the game. 1B Daniel Nava pushed CF Danny Mars (2-for-5) across with a fielder's choice and 2B Dylan Tice scored in the next at-bat when RF Casey Gillaspie hit into a fielder's choice as well. Kansas City added two more runs in the seventh with an RBI single from Mars and a sac fly from Nava, and Nava put a bow on the win with another RBI single in the ninth.

SS Josh Prince (2-for-3) hit a lead-off home run for the AirHogs in the bottom of the fourth inning and the team's only other run came in the seventh when DH Jonathan Moroney scored while RF Stewart Ijames was caught stealing.

Winnipeg at Milwaukee Double-header - Postponed (Rain)

The doubleheader between the Winnipeg Goldeyes and the Milwaukee Milkmen was postponed due to rain. A decision on when the games will be rescheduled will be announced at a later date.

