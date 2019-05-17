American Association Game Recaps

Milwaukee 5, St. Paul 4 (F/13)- Box Score

The Milwaukee Milkmen won their first game in franchise history in a wild 13-inning bout against the St. Paul Saints on Thursday.

Milwaukee scored the go-ahead run in the top of the 13th when CF Nolan Earley hit a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded. In the bottom of the frame, the lights went out during the first at-bat and both teams had to wait over 20 minutes for play to resume.

The Milkmen scored their first four runs with two outs in the top of the first inning. DH Adam Walker started the scoring with an RBI double. In the very next at-bat, 2B Cesar Valera hit a two-run double. Then 3B Garrett Copeland followed with an RBI single.

CF Max Murphy hit a solo home run in the bottom of the frame to make it 4-1. 2B Josh Allen tripled before scoring on a groundout to make it 4-2 in the bottom of the third. DH Brady Shoemaker hit a solo home run of his own in the bottom of the fourth to make it 4-3. Then, RF Burt Reynolds tied the game at 4-4 in the bottom of the sixth.

Michael Scimanico (1-0) earned the win after pitching a scoreless final two innings for the Milkmen.

Winnipeg 3, Texas 1 (F/10)- Box Score

The Winnipeg Goldeyes topped the Texas AirHogs in extra innings Thursday.

SP Kevin McGovern delivered a solid seven-inning one-run start for the Goldeyes.

The AirHogs' arms matched the Goldeyes with SP Zhang Tao giving up just one run in his four inning start before turning the ball over to RHP Liu Guoqing and RHP Taylor Wright who combined for five innings of scoreless relief.

With the game tied 1-1 in the top of the 10th, DH Willy Garcia delivered an RBI single to score 3B Wes Darvill who led off the inning with a double. Garcia would score two batters later when CF Reggie Abercrombie grounded out to bring the game to its final score of 3-1.

RHP Marcus Crescentini (1-0) was awarded the win for pitching a scoreless ninth and RHP Victor Capellan was awarded the save (1) for striking out the final batter.

Cleburne 7, Sioux Falls 2- Box Score

Cleburne Railroaders SP Jesus Sanchez was dominant in their season opening win over the Sioux Falls Canaries on Thursday, fanning eight in seven innings of work.

Cleburne scored six of their seven runs in the bottom of the fourth. In the frame, RF K.C. Huth collected a two-run triple, LF Nick Rotola had an RBI triple, CF Zach Nehrir knocked a two-run home run and SS Angel Rosa picked up an RBI single.

The Canaries scored both their runs on a two-run home run by 1B Adrian Nieto in the top of the ninth.

Sioux City 6, Lincoln 2- Box Score

The Sioux City Explorers started the 2019 season with a victory on Thursday, topping the Lincoln Saltdogs 6-2.

The Explorers struck first when CF Daytona Bryden hit an RBI single in the bottom of the third. One inning later LF Luke Bonfield hit a two-run double to make it 3-0. Then, in the bottom of the fifth DH Dean Green hit a three-run home run to make it 6-0.

SP Jason Garcia gave up just one run in his 5.2 inning start to earn the win for Sioux City.

C Tyler Moore went 3-for-4 at the dish and hit a solo home run for the Saltdogs.

