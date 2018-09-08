American Association Game Recaps

St. Paul 1, Gary SouthShore 0- Box Score

The St. Paul Saints shutout the Gary SouthShore RailCats to move on to the American Association Finals on Saturday.

Trevor Foss earned the win for the Saints with his six shutout innings to start the game. Beck Wheeler (1.2 innings), Ken Frosch (0.1) and Zack Jones (1) also contributed to the shutout.

St. Paul scored their lone run on an RBI single by Burt Reynolds in the top of the fifth.

The Saints won the series 3-1.

Sioux City 5, Kansas City 0- Box Score

The Sioux City Explorers forced a fifth game with a 5-0 win over the Kansas City T-Bones on Saturday.

Ian McKinney tossed seven shutout innings to earn the win.

Daniel Jackson hit a two-run home run and drove in three. Dylan Kelly and Luis Durango also drove in runners for the Explorers.

The winner of tomorrow's game will play the St. Paul Saints in the American Association Finals.

