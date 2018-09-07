American Association Game Recaps
September 7, 2018 - American Association (AA) News Release
Kansas City 5, Sioux City 2- Box Score
The Kansas City T-Bones took grabbed a South Division Series lead with a 5-2 win over the Sioux City Explorers on Friday.
The T-Bones broke a 2-2 tie by scoring two on back-to-back bases loaded walks in the top of the seventh.
Ryan Brett led Kansas City, going 3-for-4 at the dish with two runs scored and a solo home run.
Dean Green and Blake Schmidt each drove in a runner for the Explorers.
Gary SouthShore 5, St. Paul 0- Box Score
The Gary SouthShore RailCats extended the North Division Series with a 5-0 win over the St. Paul Saints on Friday.
Jeff McKenzie threw seven shutout innings to lead the RailCats, giving up just five hits and one walk while striking out three.
Tanner Pugh (2 RBI), Randy Santiesteban (2) and D.K. Carey (1) all drove in runners for Gary SouthShore.
The Saints now hold a (2-1) series lead.
• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...
American Association Stories from September 7, 2018
- T-Bones Grab Southern Division Playoff Lead; Look to Clinch Saturday - Kansas City T-Bones
- American Association Game Recaps - AA
- Magical McKenzie Blanks Saints to Force Game 4 of North Division Series - Gary SouthShore Railcats
- No Celebration as Saints Blanked in Game 3 5-0, Lead Series 2-1 - St. Paul Saints
- Railroaders 2018 Team Awards Announced - Cleburne Railroaders
- Season Recap: Third Straight Winning Season Marked by Great Moments - Lincoln Saltdogs
- American Association Game Recap - AA
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.