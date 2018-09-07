American Association Game Recaps

September 7, 2018 - American Association (AA) News Release





Kansas City 5, Sioux City 2- Box Score

The Kansas City T-Bones took grabbed a South Division Series lead with a 5-2 win over the Sioux City Explorers on Friday.

The T-Bones broke a 2-2 tie by scoring two on back-to-back bases loaded walks in the top of the seventh.

Ryan Brett led Kansas City, going 3-for-4 at the dish with two runs scored and a solo home run.

Dean Green and Blake Schmidt each drove in a runner for the Explorers.

Gary SouthShore 5, St. Paul 0- Box Score

The Gary SouthShore RailCats extended the North Division Series with a 5-0 win over the St. Paul Saints on Friday.

Jeff McKenzie threw seven shutout innings to lead the RailCats, giving up just five hits and one walk while striking out three.

Tanner Pugh (2 RBI), Randy Santiesteban (2) and D.K. Carey (1) all drove in runners for Gary SouthShore.

The Saints now hold a (2-1) series lead.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from September 7, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.