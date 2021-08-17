American Association Game Recap

Sioux Falls 6, Houston 3

The Sioux Falls Canaries cut short a ninth inning rally from the Houston Apollos to claim a 6-3 on Monday night at Sioux Falls Stadium.

The Canaries took the lead in the bottom of the second inning as 2B Mitch Glasser hit a two-run home run and CF Cade Gotta (2-for-4) singled home C Shamoy Christopher (2-for-3). In the eighth, the Canaries added three more after an RBI single from LF Mike Hart, an RBI double from Christopher and a sac fly from RF Wyatt Ulrich.

The Apollos mounted a late comeback in the top of the ninth as RF Blake Berry singled with the bases loaded to score Ian Yetsko and DH Taylor Zeutenhorst and LF Hudson Bilodeau (2-for-5) singled home C Jared Fry (2-for-3). But CF Aaron Takacs, representing the game-tying run, struck out in the next at-bat to end the game.

Starting pitcher Angel Ventura earned the win as he worked six scoreless innings and gave up three hits while striking out five batters. Houston starter Matt Cronin struck out 11 in the losing effort.

