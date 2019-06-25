American Association Game Recap

After giving up an early run, the Kansas City T-Bones (19-17) pulled away for a 9-1 win against the Chicago Dogs on Tuesday afternoon.

RF Victor Roache singled home 3B/SS Jordan Dean (2-for-3) in the bottom of the first inning for the Dogs' only run of the game. The T-Bones took the lead in the third inning with the help of a bases-loaded walk, a wild pitch and a dropped third strike. In the fifth, 1B Casey Gillaspie hit a two-run home run and C Roy Morales (2-for-5) added an RBI single to pad the T-Bones' lead.

A single from 2B Mason Davis (2-for-4) allowed CF Forrestt Allday (2-for-4) to score in the seventh and Allday and RF Danny Mars (3-for-6) each added RBI base hits in the ninth.

Starting pitcher Tommy Collier went seven innings in the winning effort, allowing the one earned run on five this while striking out five batters.

