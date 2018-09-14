American Association Game Recap

St. Paul 6, Kansas City 0- Box Score

The St. Paul Saints shutout the Kansas City T-Bones to tie the American Association Finals at a game apiece.

Eddie Medina pitched eight scoreless innings, giving up just three hits and two walks in the win.

Zach Walters (1-for-4) and Kyle Barrett (1-for-3) each hit a home run and drove in two runners.

Dante Bichette Jr. and Joey Wong also drove in runners.

