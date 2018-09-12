American Association Game Recap
September 12, 2018 - American Association (AA) News Release
Kansas City 11, St. Paul 4- Box Score
The Kansas City T-Bones took 1-0 lead over the St. Paul Saints in the American Association Finals.
The T-Bones outhit the Saints 20 to 6.
Ryan Brett and Alay Lago both had four hits and an RBI. Noah Perio Jr. (3-for-6) hit two home runs and drove in four. Adrian Nieto (2-for-5) also hit a home run.
Kyle Barrett and Joey Wong each drove in two runners for St. Paul.
Barrett Astin gave up one run in six innings of work to earn the win.
