American Association Game Recap

September 12, 2018 - American Association (AA) News Release





Kansas City 11, St. Paul 4- Box Score

The Kansas City T-Bones took 1-0 lead over the St. Paul Saints in the American Association Finals.

The T-Bones outhit the Saints 20 to 6.

Ryan Brett and Alay Lago both had four hits and an RBI. Noah Perio Jr. (3-for-6) hit two home runs and drove in four. Adrian Nieto (2-for-5) also hit a home run.

Kyle Barrett and Joey Wong each drove in two runners for St. Paul.

Barrett Astin gave up one run in six innings of work to earn the win.

