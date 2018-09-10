American Association Game Recap

Kansas City 4, Sioux City 2- Box Score

The Kansas City T-Bones clinched a spot in the American Association Finals by winning Game No. 5 against the Sioux City Explorers 5-2 on Sunday.

The T-Bones took a 1-0 lead when Adrian Nieto hit a solo home run in the top of the fifth. In the seventh, Kansas City pushed the lead to 4-0 when Danny Hayes hit a three-run double.

Tommy Collier gave up one earned in seven innings of work to earn the win, striking out nine in the process.

Blake Schmit and Daniel Jackson each drove in a runner for the Explorers.

The T-Bones will play the St. Paul Saints in a best of five series for the American Association Championship.

