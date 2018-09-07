American Association Game Recap

St. Paul 8, Gary SouthShore 2- Box Score

The St. Paul Saints took a 2-0 series lead with a win over the Gary SouthShore RailCats on Thursday.

Brady Shoemaker (2-for-4), Zach Walters (1-for-5), and Dante Bichette Jr. (2-for-4) all drove in two runners for the Saints. Shoemaker's hits were both doubles.

Eddie Medina earned the win after allowing just two earned over seven innings of work.

Tanner Pugh and Ronnie Mitchell each drove in a runner for the RailCats.

