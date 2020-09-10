American Association Announces 2020 All-Star Team

MOORHEAD, MINN. - The season may have been short, but the American Association was long on talent in 2020. The independent circuit has announced the 2020 All-Star Team, selected in a vote of the league's managers, media representatives, and team executives.

Six teams participated in a 60-game schedule which began on July 3. One player at each position was selected for his excellence on the field during the 2020 regular season, which wraps up tonight. Each of the six participating clubs in 2020 is represented on the All-Star team.

1B - KYLE MARTIN, WINNIPEG GOLDEYES

Martin is batting .299 with ten doubles, 14 home runs, 48 RBIs and 38 runs scored in 59 games for the Goldeyes, all in games that were played away from Winnipeg with Winnipeg forced to the road for the season.

2B - EDWIN ARROYO, CHICAGO DOGS

Arroyo is batting .300 with 14 doubles, four home runs, 23 RBIs and 34 runs scored for Chicago.

3B - DAMEK TOMSCHA, SIOUX FALLS CANARIES

Tomscha is hitting .320 with 12 doubles, four triples, ten home runs, 49 RBIs and 36 runs scored in helping Sioux Falls to their first playoff appearance in ten seasons.

SS - ANDREW ELY, SIOUX FALLS CANARIES

Ely is batting .295 with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 30 RBIs and 55 runs scored for the Finals-bound Canaries. He leads the American Association in runs scored.

OF - ADAM BRETT WALKER II, MILWAUKEE MILKMEN

Walker is batting .273 with 7 doubles, one triple, 22 home runs, 50 RBIs and 42 runs scored in 56 games for the regular season champion Milkmen. The Milwaukee native leads the American Association in home runs and RBIs.

OF - LOGAN LANDON, SIOUX FALLS CANARIES

Landon is hitting .333 with 12 doubles, one triple, ten home runs, 43 RBIs and 37 games. The Sioux Falls native enters the final day of the season on a 26-game hitting streak.

OF - MIKEY REYNOLDS, ST. PAUL SAINTS

Reynolds is batting .332 with 18 doubles, four triples, seven home runs, 28 RBIs and 36 runs scored in 54 games while patrolling centerfield for St. Paul.

C - CHRIS CHINEA, ST. PAUL SAINTS

Chinea is batting .291 with 24 doubles, four home runs, 37 RBIs and 30 runs scored in 56 games. Chinea leads the American Association in doubles, and he has not committed an error in the field this season.

DH - DREW WARD, FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS

Ward is batting .341 with 14 doubles, 17 home runs, 45 RBIs and 42 runs scored in 57 games for Fargo-Moorhead. He enters the final day of the season on top of league in batting average, slugging percentage (.645) and OPS (1.056).

PITCHER OF THE YEAR - MIKE DEVINE, ST. PAUL SAINTS

Devine moved from the bullpen to the starting rotation in 2020 and is 4-3 with a 2.58 ERA in 12 starts. He pitched 80.1 innings and allowed 25 runs (23 earned) on 70 hits. The righty recorded a league-high 89 strikeouts against just 13 walks, and produced a league-best 1.03 WHIP among starting pitchers.

RELIEF PITCHER OF THE YEAR - PEYTON GRAY, MILWAUKEE MILKMEN

Gray has appeared in 30 games for Milwaukee and has not allowed a run over those appearances. He is 3-0 with a 0.00 ERA and 14 saves and has allowed just ten hits in 32.0 innings pitched. Gray has struck out 56 batters and walked ten.

The American Association will announce other league awards on the following schedule:

Player of the Year Friday, Sept. 11

Manager of the Year Monday, Sept. 14

Defensive Player of the Year Tuesday, Sept. 15

Rookie of the Year Tuesday, Sept. 15

Executive of the Year Wednesday, Sept. 16

Playing Surface of the Year Thursday, Sept. 17

Organization of the Year October

