American Association Adding Pitch Clocks in 2023

November 18, 2022 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







MOORHEAD, MN - The Board of Directors of the American Association of Professional Baseball has voted to institute pitch clocks as part of an effort to address pace of play. The change is effective for the 2023 season.

The American Association pitch clocks will follow the same rules being instituted in Major League Baseball in 2023.

Pitchers will have 15 seconds to deliver a pitch with the bases empty, and will have 20 seconds to deliver a pitch with runners on base. The pitcher must begin his motion before the pitch clock expires or will be charged with an automatic ball.

Batters must be prepared to receive a pitch inside the batter's box with at least eight seconds remaining or will be charged with an automatic strike. There will be a 30-second timer between batters.

Pitchers will be allowed to step off the rubber or attempt a pickoff move twice per batter. If a third attempt to pickoff a runner is unsuccessful, the runner automatically advances one base. The step off/pickoff limit resets if a runner or runners advance during the plate appearance.

"We believe a move to pitch clocks was a logical evolution based on the data gathered in affiliated baseball," said American Association Commissioner Joshua Schaub. "As evidenced by the increased pace of play, and little to no effect on on-field play, the rousing success in Minor League Baseball can be duplicated in the American Association. The fan experience is first and foremost on our minds at all times, and our clubs are excited to begin instituting these new timers in their ballparks to provide the best fan experience."

The American Association average game time in 2022 was three hours and 11 minutes (3:11), and has been on an upward trajectory for over a decade. Pitch clocks were used on a trial basis throughout Minor League Baseball in 2022, and resulted in average game times being reduced by 26 minutes.

Each American Association ballpark will be equipped with three Daktronics pitch clocks. Two will be located behind home plate. The third clock will be located in the outfield, with the exact outfield location determined by each club.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2023 season on Thursday, May 11th on the road against the Gary SouthShore RailCats. The Goldeyes' 2023 home opener is scheduled for Friday, May 19th versus the Lake Country DockHounds at Shaw Park.

For information on Winnipeg Goldeyes' 2023 season tickets, group outings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from November 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.