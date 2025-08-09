AMAZING Punt Return Sets up the RedBlacks First TD of the Game: CFL

August 9, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks YouTube Video







Kalil Pimpleton answers a 57-yard punt with a 57- yard punt return, setting the stage for Ottawa's first of the game.







Canadian Football League Stories from August 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.