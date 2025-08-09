CFL Ottawa RedBlacks

AMAZING Punt Return Sets up the RedBlacks First TD of the Game: CFL

August 9, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks YouTube Video


Kalil Pimpleton answers a 57-yard punt with a 57- yard punt return, setting the stage for Ottawa's first of the game.

Check out the Ottawa RedBlacks Statistics



Canadian Football League Stories from August 9, 2025


    The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

    OurSports Central